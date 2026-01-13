Japan's JETRO Shares Expertise With Kyrgyzstan To Bolster Export Potential (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Shares Expertise with Kyrgyzstan to Strengthen the Country's Export Potential, a representative of JETRO told Trend.

The representative emphasized that their cooperation with the recently established Kyrgyz Export Center is aimed at supporting the country's access to global markets and improving the business environment, which, in their view, also benefits Japanese companies operating in Kyrgyzstan.

"It would be better to confirm the significance of this cooperation for Kyrgyzstan directly with the Kyrgyz Export Center. However, by sharing our practical experience with Kyrgyzstan, we aim to support the country's access to global markets and help improve the business environment. We believe that enhancing the business environment will also benefit Japanese companies operating in Kyrgyzstan," JETRO noted.

The main objective of the organization at the first stage of cooperation is to share expertise with the Kyrgyz Export Center, established in 2023, to promote its activities and enhance Kyrgyzstan's export potential.

"This organization was created based on Kyrgyzstan's national development plan, and the goal of this initiative is to contribute to achieving the government's policy objectives," the representative added.

Regarding support tools, including consulting, training, analytical assistance, and facilitating B2B contacts, JETRO experts noted that "this also requires discussion with Kyrgyz Export.

According to the Japanese organization, one successful example of Kyrgyz products entering the international market is honey, which is already sold in Japan with JETRO's support.

"We believe that products using this brand would be of interest," the representative emphasized.

The representatives also highlighted the importance of standardization, product quality, and compliance with international requirements: "Given Kyrgyzstan's strong interest in international markets, JETRO intends to respond by sharing its practical experience in supporting businesses abroad."