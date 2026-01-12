Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tylor Cosgrove

2026-01-12 09:03:58
  • Lecturer in Psychology, Adelaide University
I completed my PhD in Psychology investigating conspiracy theories and misinformation. I am interested in how this information spreads on social media, and how individuals come to accept it. I am also interested in the roles that personality traits, education, and social identities play in belief formation. I have taught across multiple universities for a variety of subjects in Psychology, both in-person and online. I joined Uni SA in 2025 to teach online courses for the Bachelor of Psychology program.

  • 2025–present Online Course Facilitator, Adelaide University
  • 2025 Bond University, PhD

