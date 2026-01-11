Jadeja Fine-Tunes Bowling Accuracy In Special Training Session Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 1St ODI

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, Jan 11 (IANS) India's premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was seen putting in extra work through a special spot training session ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand here at the Kotambi Stadium

In a video shared by the BCCI on Sunday, Jadeja was seen doing a unique bowling practice. The all-rounder was pitching the ball between different coloured cones placed on the surface, according to the instructions of bowling coach Morne Morkel, who was continuously guiding and monitoring the Indian legend.

"Coach gave me a task: by the trigger, when I am going to pitch the ball, he will name the colour blue, green and red. He will pick from all three, and I have to pitch the ball closer to that colour with accuracy, like a normal match pitch.

"And in between, he also kept two blue coloured balls for the full ball. So, at the same time, he will tell me where to pitch the ball at the last moment," Jadeja said while explaining the practice.

Jadeja enters the series with form, fitness, and confidence on his side. The all-rounder has looked sharp in domestic cricket this month, scoring an unbeaten 52 against Gujarat and following it with 36 and figures of 1-48 against Services in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Against New Zealand, Jadeja has built a strong ODI record across 15 years. He has scored 386 runs in 16 matches against New Zealand at an average of 48.25. He has also taken 10 wickets in those encounters.

After missing the Australia series, Jadeja returned to ODI cricket in the home series against South Africa with an all-round performance.

After the series opener in Kotambi, the second ODI will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on January 14, while the third and final match is set to take place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 18.