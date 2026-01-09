São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Friday, January 9, 2026

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Friday, January 9, 2026
Also notable: Recurring jazz sessions at Bourbon Street (Moema) and spontaneous bar scenes in Vila Madalena/Pinheiros.Top Picks Tonight Sesc Ipiranga - Maglore (indie rock/pop)
Why picked: Acclaimed Brazilian indie band performs hits including“Às Vezes um Clichê” and“Café Com Pão” in a cultural center-engaging, melodic rock ideal for expats discovering contemporary local sounds in an accessible venue.
Start: 20:00
Address: Sesc Ipiranga, São Paulo
Info: Sesc SP - programação
Tickets: Sesc - ingressos (check for availability)
Why picked: Standing-room salão show featuring reinterpretations of Erasmo Carlos classics with vocalists Nina Becker, Emanuelle Araujo, Matheus VK, and Thalma de Freitas-energetic, nostalgic Brazilian rock tribute in a historic atmosphere.
Start: 22:00
Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos
Why picked: Free early-evening DJ set focused on diverse vinyl cultures-eclectic, groove-oriented warm-up in an open-air largo, perfect for expats easing into the night with global sounds.
Start: 19:00
Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
Tickets: Free entry
Why picked: Weekly jazz showcase in a premier New Orleans-style venue-consistent, high-quality improvisational music for expats enjoying sophisticated sounds.
Start: 20:30
Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema
Tickets: Bourbon Street - programação
Blue Note - Potential Tribute or Jazz Set
- Start: 20:00; Address: Av. Paulista, 2073; Info: bluenotesp/shows.
Vila Madalena/Pinheiros - Bar Live Music
- From ~20:00; Bohemian districts with possible sets.
18:30 arrive in Consolação → 19:00 DJ Felipe Q (Casa de Francisca Largo, free) → 20:30 stay for Orquestra Imperial (Salão 22:00) → 21:30 rideshare to Paulista for George Michael Tribute (Blue Note) → late to Moema for jazz (Bourbon Street).Getting around & quick tips
Consolação ↔ Paulista ↔ Moema trips average 15–30 min via app on Fridays; moderate weekend traffic.
Bring ID; smart-casual attire suits venues. Confirm QR codes and doors via apps before heading out.
Casa de Francisca Largo is free/open-air-early arrival for spots; Blue Note seated-reserve if possible.
Note: Listings verified for Friday, Jan 9, 2026 (America/São_Paulo). Early-year Fridays offer varied options; always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.
