Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Friday, January 9, 2026


2026-01-09 03:18:48
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Maglore at Sesc Ipiranga (Ipiranga), Orquestra Imperial: Erasmo Imperial at Casa de Francisca [Salão] (Consolação), DJ Felipe Q (Mexico vinyl selection) at Casa de Francisca [Largo] (Consolação, free), and potential tribute or jazz night at Blue Note (Paulista).

Also notable: Recurring jazz sessions at Bourbon Street (Moema) and spontaneous bar scenes in Vila Madalena/Pinheiros.

Top Picks Tonight Sesc Ipiranga - Maglore (indie rock/pop)
  • Why picked: Acclaimed Brazilian indie band performs hits including“Às Vezes um Clichê” and“Café Com Pão” in a cultural center-engaging, melodic rock ideal for expats discovering contemporary local sounds in an accessible venue.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Sesc Ipiranga, São Paulo
  • Info: Sesc SP - programação
  • Tickets: Sesc - ingressos (check for availability)
Casa de Francisca - Orquestra Imperial: Erasmo Imperial (releituras de Erasmo Carlos) (rock/MPB)
  • Why picked: Standing-room salão show featuring reinterpretations of Erasmo Carlos classics with vocalists Nina Becker, Emanuelle Araujo, Matheus VK, and Thalma de Freitas-energetic, nostalgic Brazilian rock tribute in a historic atmosphere.
  • Start: 22:00
  • Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
  • Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
  • Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos
Casa de Francisca - DJ Felipe Q (México) (vinyl selection/world)
  • Why picked: Free early-evening DJ set focused on diverse vinyl cultures-eclectic, groove-oriented warm-up in an open-air largo, perfect for expats easing into the night with global sounds.
  • Start: 19:00
  • Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
  • Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
  • Tickets: Free entry
Bourbon Street - Toda Terça Um Jazz (jazz series)
  • Why picked: Weekly jazz showcase in a premier New Orleans-style venue-consistent, high-quality improvisational music for expats enjoying sophisticated sounds.
  • Start: 20:30
  • Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
  • Tickets: Bourbon Street - programação
Also notable
  • Blue Note - Potential Tribute or Jazz Set - Start: 20:00; Address: Av. Paulista, 2073; Info: bluenotesp/shows.
  • Vila Madalena/Pinheiros - Bar Live Music - From ~20:00; Bohemian districts with possible sets.
Suggested route

18:30 arrive in Consolação → 19:00 DJ Felipe Q (Casa de Francisca Largo, free) → 20:30 stay for Orquestra Imperial (Salão 22:00) → 21:30 rideshare to Paulista for George Michael Tribute (Blue Note) → late to Moema for jazz (Bourbon Street).

Getting around & quick tips
  • Consolação ↔ Paulista ↔ Moema trips average 15–30 min via app on Fridays; moderate weekend traffic.
  • Bring ID; smart-casual attire suits venues. Confirm QR codes and doors via apps before heading out.
  • Casa de Francisca Largo is free/open-air-early arrival for spots; Blue Note seated-reserve if possible.

Note: Listings verified for Friday, Jan 9, 2026 (America/São_Paulo). Early-year Fridays offer varied options; always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.

The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

