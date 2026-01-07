403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kriss Childress: Realtor With Noteworthy Homes In Winston Salem, North Carolina
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Kriss Childress, a realtor based in Winston Salem, North Carolina, has eight years of experience with Noteworthy Homes. Operating out of the Keller Williams Realty Kernersville market center, Kriss provides real estate services across a 10-county region. Her career in real estate began as a new endeavor, leading her to work within North Carolina's housing market.
Childress focuses on facilitating transparent and low-stress home buying and selling experiences. As a solo agent, Kriss personally oversees each transaction, aiming for mutually beneficial outcomes for all parties involved. She assists clients with various property transactions, from downsizing into a condo to finding a larger home. This approach emphasizes client satisfaction and fostering long-term relationships.
In addition to her real estate work, Kriss is involved in community initiatives. She participated in Saint Baldrick's Day to support childhood cancer research and has supported local schools during holidays. Kriss is also pursuing a five-year goal to establish a safe haven for individuals experiencing homelessness. Her business operations show a 77% referral rate.
For more information about real estate services in the Winston Salem area, please visit the Noteworthy Homes website.
Childress focuses on facilitating transparent and low-stress home buying and selling experiences. As a solo agent, Kriss personally oversees each transaction, aiming for mutually beneficial outcomes for all parties involved. She assists clients with various property transactions, from downsizing into a condo to finding a larger home. This approach emphasizes client satisfaction and fostering long-term relationships.
In addition to her real estate work, Kriss is involved in community initiatives. She participated in Saint Baldrick's Day to support childhood cancer research and has supported local schools during holidays. Kriss is also pursuing a five-year goal to establish a safe haven for individuals experiencing homelessness. Her business operations show a 77% referral rate.
For more information about real estate services in the Winston Salem area, please visit the Noteworthy Homes website.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment