Veteran UAE Businessman Abdulmagied Seddiqi Passes Away

PUBLISHED: Thu 12 Feb 2026, 8:00 PM



By: Meher Dhanjal



Share:







He is survived by four sons, Mohammad, Hasan, Ahmad and Mansoor Abdulmagied Seddiqi, and his brotherAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Veteran UAE businessman Abdulmagied Seddiqi has passed away, his brother and the Chairman of Seddiqi Holding confirmed through his social media account on Thursday.

Employees of the company on Thursday received a message from the family, informing them of the leader's unfortunate demise. The pioneer's burial is set to take place at the Al Quoz Cemetery, at 10pm tonight.

Recommended For You UAE closes 230 social media accounts for unlicenced domestic worker hiring in 2025

The internal memo that employees received also requested them to ensure that the family is respected during this private time.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Abdulmagied Seddiqi, the co-founder of Seddiqi Holding, was a popular businessman and helped create a powerhouse of a brand - Ahmed Seddiqi. The brand, founded in 1950, is a multi-generation family business and one of the region's most respected names in luxury retail.

He is survived by four sons - Mohammad, Hasan, Ahmad and Mansoor Abdulmagied Seddiqi - and his brother Abdul Hamied Ahmad Qasim Seddiqi.

Abdulmagied pursued higher education in Lausanne, Switzerland, where he mastered French and deepened his knowledge of watches, laying the foundation for his lifelong association with the industry.

In an earlier interview with Khaleej Times, Abdul Hamied fondly recalled their childhood days.

When his father and elder brother returned home each evening, they would sit on the floor doing daily accounting and stock-taking. The young Abdul Hamied and Abdul Magied would invariably hang around, making jokes, "because we had no other entertainment," he remembered.

Those humble beginnings laid the foundation for what would become a legacy in the UAE's retail landscape, with Abdulmagied Seddiqi playing a pivotal role in shaping the family business into the institution it is today.



UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed mourn pioneer UAE businessman Hussain Khansaheb From first road to Al Maktoum Hospital: 9 iconic landmarks built by Hussain Khansaheb

ALSO READ