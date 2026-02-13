'As If It Carries My Mother's Name': UAE Sends 13Th Gaza Aid Ship Under Noble Knight 3

PUBLISHED: Thu 12 Feb 2026, 4:36 PM



By: Haneen Dajani



Share:







Mother of the Emirates is carrying more than 7,300 tonnes of aid, with a strong focus on food supplies ahead of Ramadan, alongside medical items, blankets and relief kitsAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Three decks high, packed wall to wall with aid boxes, the humanitarian ship Mother of the Emirates stood ready to sail on Thursday morning - just hours after officials, cadets and humanitarian workers walked its corridors for final checks before departure.

The vessel is the 13th ship dispatched under the UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, carrying thousands of tonnes of food, medical supplies, water aid and relief items bound for Al Arish, Egypt, where the cargo will be transferred onward to Gaza.

Recommended For You UAE closes 230 social media accounts for unlicenced domestic worker hiring in 2025

For Hamdan Al Mazrouei, Board Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the moment was deeply personal.“We grew up hearing about the humanitarian work of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. Whenever people speak about generosity and helping others, her name comes first.” He added:“Personally, I feel proud - as if this ship carries my own mother's name.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

'They work without looking at the clock'

Al Mazrouei explained what it has taken to keep aid moving to Gaza since the war began - not just logistically, but emotionally.“The biggest challenge is transportation and permits. There are security procedures, coordination issues, and real obstacles on the ground,” he said.“Sometimes food or medicine arrives but must be stored, moved again, delayed - and that costs time and money.”

But he stressed that ERC teams on the ground persist regardless.“Our teams work from the heart. I have seen them working day and night without looking at the clock. Their goal is simple: the food must reach the people, the medicine must reach the people. Even when there are problems, they continue.”

He described how the early days of the war were the most brutal for aid workers and medical staff.“There were bombs falling even while doctors were treating patients,” he said.

“One doctor told me he was examining a patient when the first bomb fell. He froze. The second one came. By the third, he said it felt almost normal - because if he allowed himself to think about what was happening outside, he would not be able to continue working.” Many who return from Gaza, he added, require psychological support after what they have witnessed.“This is war - and there is nothing worse than war.”

What's inside the ship

According to officials involved in loading the vessel, Mother of the Emirates is carrying more than 7,300 tonnes of aid, with a strong focus on food supplies ahead of Ramadan, alongside medical items, blankets and relief kits.

Each food box onboard contains enough essentials - including flour, oil, rice and canned goods - to support a family of seven for around a week, according to field teams who determine needs directly with partners in Gaza.“Our teams on the ground tell us exactly what is needed,” one official explained.“Before winter it was clothing and blankets. Now, ahead of Ramadan, food is the priority - especially items that support community kitchens and bakeries.” Al Mazrouei said food, medicine and water remain the most urgent needs.“That's why we operate mobile kitchens. Bread and hot meals are essential. Clean water is essential,” he said, adding that ERC also supports hospitals inside and outside Gaza, particularly for children and cancer patients.

'We check the cargo every day'

For the cadets sailing with the ship, the mission blends technical responsibility with humanitarian purpose. Salim Mohammed Saleh, a cadet at the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, is on his third humanitarian voyage. “This is my third participation in a humanity ship,” he said.“We are going to Al Arish. The journey usually takes about 15 days.”

His daily duties include checking the cargo repeatedly throughout the voyage.“We pass by the boxes every day to make sure nothing is affected,” he said.“This shipment is even bigger than before - around 7,400 tonnes.” Once docked, he explained, unloading can take up to a week, after which the aid continues by truck toward Gaza.

Another cadet, Mohammed Dawood, described joining a humanitarian mission for the first time after years on commercial vessels.“It is an honour for me to be part of the team that helps our brothers in Gaza,” he said.“My focus is to make sure the goods don't get damaged and reach them in the safest way possible.”

'We are sure the aid reaches the people'

Addressing public concern over whether aid actually reaches those in need, Al Mazrouei was unequivocal.“We are 100 per cent sure the aid reaches the people,” he said.“This is our 13th shipment, and we have teams on the ground.” He noted that the UAE has delivered around 46 per cent of the total aid reaching Gaza, calling it a responsibility the country carries with pride;“Alhamdulillah, we will continue,” he added.

What's inside the aid boxes

The Mother of the Emirates is carrying more than 7,300 tonnes of humanitarian aid, contributed by 16 charitable and humanitarian organisations from across the UAE, officials said.

The cargo includes a wide range of supplies tailored to Gaza's most urgent needs:

Food aid



4,267 tonnes of family food parcels

386 tonnes of assorted food supplies to support community kitchens and bakeries 290 tonnes of dates

Shelter and relief supplies



288 tonnes of clothing, including Eid garments

196 tonnes of emergency relief kits

3,495 tents, weighing 233 tonnes 1,586 tonnes of household shelter and family hygiene essentials

Medical supplies

54 tonnes of medical equipment and supplies, including ventilators, medical tables and beds, wheelchairs, protective masks and air-purification devices



Inside RAK's first aid ship to Gaza to send 4,000 tonnes of supplies before Ramadan First humanitarian ship from RAK to depart for Gaza ahead of Ramadan; students pack aid

ALSO READ