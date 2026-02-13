Othman Clinches First Gold For UAE At Fazza Para Athletics Championships

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE's rising star Mohammed Youssef Othman made a strong start to the new season by winning the men's 100m T34 gold medal on the opening day of the 17th Fazza International Para Athletics Championships - Dubai 2026.

It was a special moment for Othman as he clinched the first gold medal for the host nation at the Dubai 2026 Grand Prix, and at a venue where he has honed his skills - the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds.

The 22-year-old, who finished fifth at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, crossed the finish line in 15.00 seconds, finishing ahead of five-time Paralympic champion Walid Ktila of Tunisia (15.39s), while Othman's fellow UAE racer Ahmed Nawad claimed the bronze with a time of 15.97s.

“It feels great to win the gold medal at the start of the season. I'm happy with the way I raced today. This has set the tone going ahead here and in the season,” said an elated Othman.

“The main goal this year is to win the gold at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya.”

Following the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, Othman's hunger to chase gold has grown stronger. He has also undergone overseas training in Poland and Tunisia in recent months. In the past, Othman has trained alongside Ktila in Tunisia as part of his preparations.

“Othman is like a son to me. He has a very bright future. We have participated in many events together, and he also visited Tunisia, where I helped him with my experience. I believe he will go far,” said Ktila, who hailed the youngster as the next big star in men's wheelchair T34.

Gold for Alzeyoudi

Apart from Othman, Kobe 2024 world champion Maryam Alzeyoudi clinched the second gold for the hosts by winning the women's discus throw F11/38/40/41/44 final.

Alzeyoudi hurled the discus to a distance of 20.47m, finishing ahead of Tunisian great and seven-time Paralympic champion Raoua Tlili, who recorded 27.96m in the combined category event.

In another wheelchair racing event, Mohammed Almazrouei clocked 16.72s to finish second behind Thailand's Setthawut Phueakfueang (16.67s) in the men's 100m wheelchair T53 final.

In the women's javelin F33/34 final, Rio 2016 Paralympic medallist Sara Aljneibi claimed silver with a throw of 8.93m, finishing behind Bhagyashri Ma Jadhav (14.13m). Aishah Salem Alkhaaldi narrowly missed the podium, finishing just 0.03m behind.

Ahmed Alhosani (men's shot put F33), Eisa Almazrouei (men's shot put F32), Mohammed Al Kaabi (men's shot put F36), and Salem Alshehhi (men's 100m T54) also added to the UAE medal tally.

Among the big international names in action, two-time Paralympic champion Sumit Antil opened his season with a throw of 68.26m, securing gold in the combined men's javelin F42/44/64 final.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Tokyo 2020 Paralympic champion Haider Ali enjoyed a golden start to the 2026 season, winning the men's discus F36/37 final with a fourth-attempt throw of 54.71m.

Stage set for season-opening Dubai 2026 Para Athletics GP

