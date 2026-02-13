UAE Announces Distance Learning On Fridays During Ramadan For Some Students

PUBLISHED: Thu 12 Feb 2026, 7:42 PM UPDATED: Thu 12 Feb 2026, 8:11 PM



By: Laraib Anwer



The UAE has announced distance learning on Fridays during the month of Ramadan for public school students on Thursday, February 12.

Meanwhile, educational staff will continue to work on-site at schools on Fridays.

The Ministry of Education stated that schools will also offer parents the option of sending their children to attend in person, with parents responsible for transporting their children to and from school.

The initiative 'Ramadan with the Family' comes in line with the Year of the Family.

RAMADAN PRAYER TIMINGS

A comprehensive guidance manual will be launched, including joint educational and developmental activities derived from the school curricula. These activities aim to support students' academic progress, reinforce the values of the holy month, and strengthen their sense of family and community.

Earlier today, the UAE announced reduced working hours for private-sector employees during the holy month of Ramadan. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) stated that the number of working hours will be reduced by 2 during the Islamic holy month.

According to Mohre, private sector companies may implement flexible or remote work schedules within the limits of the daily working hours specified during the holy month, in line with their business interests and the nature of their work.

Public sector employees ' working hours have also been reduced. From Monday to Thursday, working hours will be 9am to 2.30pm, while on Fridays, they will be 9am to noon. This is with the exception of employees whose job nature requires otherwise.

Most countries will observe the crescent of Ramadan on Tuesday, February 17. However, based on internationally recognised sighting criteria and astronomical calculations, the moon marking the beginning of Ramadan 1447 AH will not be visible on February 17 from any part of the Arab or Islamic world.

For countries that rely on confirmed crescent sightings, Wednesday is expected to mark the 30th and final day of Shaban, meaning the month will complete 30 days and Ramadan is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, in the UAE and most of these countries.



