Around 600 New Jobs To Be Created In UAE, GCC Hospitality Sector

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Around 600 new hospitality jobs are expected to be created across the UAE and the GCC countries as Premier Inn Middle East signed an agreement with Equitativa Real Estate to open new properties in key locations in regional cities.

Under the agreement, six to eight hotels will be developed, delivering approximately 3,500 keys across key locations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The planned expansion, representing an investment of around Dh2 billion, will double Premier Inn's current portfolio of 3,184 keys.

“The planned expansion is set to create significant employment opportunities, both within Premier Inn Middle East and across the broader GCC job market. This will support careers across hospitality, operations, and management. This growth also allows us to continue developing local talent as part of our long-term commitment to the region,” the hotel group said in a statement.

Premier Inn Middle East, a joint venture between Emirates Group and Whitbread, currently operates 11 hotels across the UAE and Qatar. The strategic partnership with Equitativa will target high-demand markets, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Riyadh and Jeddah, with a focus on city and airport locations, supporting the long-term tourism and economic ambitions of both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Demand for hotels is growing in the UAE and the wider Gulf region due to increasing foreign tourist arrivals and a rising trend of staycations.

Dubai, a regional and global tourism destination, recorded 19.59 million international overnight visitors in 2025, marking a 5 per cent increase compared to 18.72 million arrivals in 2024, according to data published by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). It was the third successive year of record-setting figures.

According to DET's full-year data, the GCC and Mena proximity markets had a combined 26 per cent share of overall visitors to Dubai in 2025, with 2.99 million (15 per cent) and 2.17 million (11 per cent) arrivals, respectively.

Simon Leigh, managing director, Premier Inn Middle East, said the partnership supports the company's ambition for long-term, sustainable growth.“By combining our operational expertise with Equitativa's asset management experience and regional knowledge, we look forward to bringing more Premier Inn hotels to markets where the demand for high-quality mid-market accommodation continues to outpace supply,” he said.

Sylvain Vieujot, chairman of Equitativa Real Estate, said Premier Inn's strong value proposition aligns well with the needs of travellers across the GCC and the growing demand for mid-market hotels.



