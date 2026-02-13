Sharjah Ruler Changes Lives Overnight, Pays Dh300,000 Fees, Gives New Homes

PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 12:15 AM



By: WAM



When four citizens tuned into the 'Direct Line' radio service on Thursday, February 12, they would have never imagined that their lives would take a 180-degree turn, that too by the grace of none other than the Sharjah Ruler himself.

The first case came to light when a women named Amal Al-Junaibi called into the programme and revealed she works in the Sharjah government while taking care of her husband who is disabled and uses a wheelchair. She went on to say he needs continuous check-ups in hospitals, and underwent surgeries at the beginning of last year.

She explained that she had taken a leave to accompany a patient within the country, and had submitted to her employer all the required documents, along with medical reports proving the necessity of her presence with her husband to help him with movement and all aspects of his life. She also noted in the document that he had a surgical operation on February 26, and the hospital had asked her to be with him as an escort.

She added that she had applied for leave to accompany her sick husband, only to be surprised that her employer had deducted her entire leave balance, and that her salary had also been deducted for three consecutive months.

After listening to her problem, the Ruler of Sharjah said:“I would like to clarify that the procedure taken in the case of our daughter Amal Al Junaibi is contrary to the existing regulations. There are no regulations that govern this process in this manner. This employee who took this action acted on his own without referring to the existing instructions or to the general administration. All the practices carried out by this employee are wrong, and we have now contacted Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Head of the Human Resources Department, and asked him to intervene immediately.”

Based on the directives of the Ruler, the Head of the Department of Human Resources made an immediate telephone intervention, during which he informed the caller, Amal Al-Junaibi, that her case would be followed up on completely, and that her leave balance would be preserved for her.

He further explained that this case is exceptional due to its humanitarian details, and that Sharjah is the home of humanity, stressing that all laws, regulations and bylaws regulating human resources in the emirate take into account humanitarian cases and social circumstances. He emphasised that communication will be made with all government agencies in the emirate to develop a quick and flexible work mechanism to deal with such cases, and to develop direct and immediate solutions for them through a special section in the Department of Human Resources.

Sewage system built near residence

In another separate telephone call, the Ruler responded to Amer from Kalba, who was complaining about the sewage system of the buildings constructed near his residence, saying:“Regarding the issue of caller Amer, who is suffering from the sewage system of the buildings constructed near his residence, it is being included in the development plan. As for the houses located in this area of ​​Khor Kalba, their owners will be moved to new houses in a new residential complex in the University District opposite Khor Kalba within six months, God willing.

"We have done everything possible to complete it quickly, and thanks to God, it will be delivered after six months, and perhaps even before that. Caller Amer and the remaining houses near these buildings, numbering approximately six houses, will then move to this new residential complex.”

The leader continued:“We are not neglecting these matters, but construction, contractors, land, and arrangements all take time. God willing, within six months, these houses, near which the apartment buildings were built, will have moved to the new residential complex."

He also revealed plans for a new project in Khor Kalba, which is set to be opened in the coming days.

"A lodge similar to the 'Al Rayahin Lodge' in Khor Fakkan will be opened, and it will have a private beach on the sea. It should be noted that the houses are fully furnished and named after their owners, not numbered. The entire area will be developed as part of the ongoing development projects in the city of Kalba. We hope that those who have not received their housing compensation in the old Khor Kalba area will contact the municipality to receive their compensation," he said.

University expenses covered

In another case, the humble leader directed the Amiri Diwan to cover the expenses of a school year for the daughter of citizen Fatima Mohammed from Kalba, who is currently studying at the University of Sydney in Australia.

The caller explained that her daughter was studying on a merit scholarship from the state, but due to her losing a grade in of one of the courses, the scholarship was suspended for this academic year according to the law, to be resumed in other years. Due to the high expenses of this academic year, amounting to Dh300,000, she requested assistance.

Offering medical assistance

The Sharjah Ruler also directed Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Head of the Amiri Diwan, to contact the Friends of Patients Association to resume the medical assistance that the association was providing to Umm Abdul Rahman, who explained during her call that she is the daughter of female citizens and suffers from many health problems.

The association stopped the medical assistance several months ago, and she does not have health insurance or a source of income other than helping her mother with what she receives from the Department of Social Services in Sharjah.

At the end of the call, the Ruler affirmed his keenness to follow up on the affairs of citizens and residents and to address humanitarian cases directly, in a manner that embodies the firmly established humanitarian approach of Sharjah in caring for people and providing them with a decent life.



