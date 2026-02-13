Ramadan 2026: UAE Announces Reduced Work Hours For Private Sector

PUBLISHED: Thu 12 Feb 2026, 2:51 PM UPDATED: Thu 12 Feb 2026, 3:19 PM



The UAE has announced reduced working hours for private-sector employees during the holy month of Ramadan. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has stated that the number of working hours will be reduced by 2 during the Islamic holy month.

According to Mohre, private sector companies may implement flexible or remote work schedules within the limits of the daily working hours specified during the holy month, in line with their business interests and the nature of their work.

Employees in the UAE typically work eight to nine hours a day, and during Ramadan, this will be reduced by two hours daily. Any additional hours worked beyond the reduced schedule may be considered overtime, for which workers will be entitled to extra compensation.

Public sector employees ' working hours have also been reduced. From Monday to Thursday, working hours will be 9am to 2.30pm, while on Fridays, they will be 9am to noon. This is with the exception of employees whose job nature requires otherwise.

This reduced work hour gives residents more time with family, friends, and for prayer reflection. Although employees have two hours less to complete their work, HR experts say Ramadan acts as a reset, making workers more deliberate in structuring their day. While the first few days can be taxing, reduced work hours can make employees work more efficiently, deliberately, and with more intention, HR leaders said.

When is Ramadan?

Most countries will observe the crescent of Ramadan on Tuesday, February 17. However, based on internationally recognised sighting criteria and astronomical calculations, the moon marking the beginning of Ramadan 1447 AH will not be visible on February 17 from any part of the Arab or Islamic world.

For countries that rely on confirmed crescent sightings, Wednesday is expected to mark the 30th and final day of Shaban, meaning the month will complete 30 days and Ramadan is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, in the UAE and most of these countries.



