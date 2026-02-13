US Cuts Leave Ukraine Aid At Record Low: Think Tank

MENAFN - Jordan Times) PARIS, France - Military aid to Ukraine hit its lowest level in 2025 as the US pulled funding, leaving Europe almost alone in footing the bill and averting a complete collapse, the Kiel Institute said Wednesday.

Kyiv's allies allocated 36 billion euros ($42.9 billion) in military aid in 2025, down 14 percent from 41.1 billion euros the previous year, according to Kiel, which tracks military, financial and humanitarian assistance pledged and delivered to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion.

Military aid in 2025 was even lower than in 2022, despite the invasion not taking place until February 24 that year.

US aid came to a complete halt with President Donald Trump's return to the White House in early 2025.

Washington provided roughly half of all military assistance between 2022 and 2024.

European countries have thus made a significant effort to plug the gap, increasing their collective allocation by 67 per cent in 2025 compared with the 2022-2024 average.

Without that effort, the US cuts could have been even more damaging, the institute argued.

However, the think tank points to "growing disparities" among European contributors, with Northern and Western European countries accounting for around 95 per cent of military aid.

The institute calculated that Northern European countries (Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden) provided 33 percent of European military aid in 2025, despite accounting for only eight percent of the combined GDP of European donor countries.

Southern Europe, which accounts for 19 percent of the combined GDP of European donors, contributed just three percent.

To help fill the gap left by the United States, NATO launched the PURL programme, under which European donors purchased US weapons for Ukraine, worth 3.7 billion euros in 2025.

Kiel called the initiative a "notable development", which had enabled the acquisition of Patriot air-defense batteries and HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems.

European allies are also increasingly placing orders with Ukraine's own defence industry, following a trend started by Denmark in 2024.

War-torn Ukraine's defence production capacity has "grown by a factor of 35" since 2022, according to Kiel, but Kyiv lacks the funds to procure enough weapons to keep its factories working at full capacity.

Orders from 11 European donor countries helped bridge that gap last year.

In the second half of 2025, 22 per cent of weapons purchases for Ukraine were procured domestically, a record high.