Trump Exploring Greenland Acquisition, White House Says Military“Always An Option”

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the White House confirmed U.S. President Trump is considering multiple options, including military, to acquire Greenland.

The White House said on Tuesday that the use of the U.S. military is“always an option” for President Donald Trump in his pursuit of Greenland, a strategic Arctic territory, despite strong objections from European allies. Trump views the acquisition as a national security priority to counter adversaries in the Arctic region.

Trump's administration has reportedly discussed a range of approaches, including purchasing the island from Denmark.“The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal,” the White House said, emphasizing that all measures, including military ones, remain on the table.

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Danish Realm, has repeatedly rejected U.S. overtures. Local leaders, including former lawmaker Tillie Martinussen, expressed frustration, saying,“There's a lot of anger here... all over Greenland, not just in the capital, but everywhere.” Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen stressed the need for cooperation with Washington while maintaining Greenland's autonomy.

Trump's interest in Greenland is not new. In 2019, he floated the idea of buying the territory, prompting widespread criticism in both Denmark and Europe. The proposal was eventually dropped, but the Arctic's growing geostrategic importance has kept the discussion alive.

Analysts say Greenland's location is crucial for military and economic reasons, including proximity to key Arctic shipping routes, natural resources, and the U.S. missile defense network in the region. Any attempt at acquisition would test NATO unity.

The renewed focus on Greenland has further strained U.S.-European relations. A military seizure would have profound implications for NATO and could isolate Washington diplomatically. Despite pushback, Trump remains undeterred in promoting Greenland as a strategic national security asset.

