Armenian PM Highlights Importance Of Border Demarcation With Azerbaijan For TRIPP Project

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is necessary for the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) transport corridor project, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"Currently, certain work processes are underway, and the demarcation process will be continued as soon as the appropriate moment arises. All this will also happen on the spot, because at least these parts of the border must be demarcated for the launch of communications and the TRIPP project," Pashinyan said when answering the question about the stage of the border delimitation and demarcation process.

He noted that active work is currently underway in the area, and information will be provided as soon as news becomes available.

"The work requires a delicate approach. Currently, work is underway to prepare documents to take these subtleties into account," the prime minister emphasized.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a Joint Declaration. During the meeting, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft“Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia” and signed a joint appeal to the current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to close the OSCE Minsk Group process.