403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Addresses Upcoming Ukraine, US Talks
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that forthcoming negotiations between his delegation and representatives of the United States will confront what he described as the “most difficult issues.”
In a statement shared via US social media platform X, Zelenskyy explained that Ukraine’s chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, had presented an initial assessment of the team’s work in France, where a summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" was convened on Tuesday.
“Another session of talks with envoys of the President of the United States (Donald Trump) will take place, and this will already be the third such session in two days. We expect, in particular, that the most difficult issues from the basic framework for ending the war will be discussed – namely, issues related to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and territories,” Zelenskyy noted.
He also directed Ukraine’s negotiating team to explore potential formats for high-level meetings involving Kyiv, Washington, and other European capitals.
“Ukraine does not shy away from the most difficult issues and will never be an obstacle to peace,” Zelenskyy emphasized, adding that he anticipated a comprehensive report from his delegation by the end of the day.
Later, Umerov stated on X that the Ukrainian team had engaged in consultations with national security advisors from multiple countries, including the US.
"The discussion focused on specific parameters of security guarantees, deterrence of Russian aggression, and the logic of the next steps in the peace process," he added.
In a statement shared via US social media platform X, Zelenskyy explained that Ukraine’s chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, had presented an initial assessment of the team’s work in France, where a summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" was convened on Tuesday.
“Another session of talks with envoys of the President of the United States (Donald Trump) will take place, and this will already be the third such session in two days. We expect, in particular, that the most difficult issues from the basic framework for ending the war will be discussed – namely, issues related to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and territories,” Zelenskyy noted.
He also directed Ukraine’s negotiating team to explore potential formats for high-level meetings involving Kyiv, Washington, and other European capitals.
“Ukraine does not shy away from the most difficult issues and will never be an obstacle to peace,” Zelenskyy emphasized, adding that he anticipated a comprehensive report from his delegation by the end of the day.
Later, Umerov stated on X that the Ukrainian team had engaged in consultations with national security advisors from multiple countries, including the US.
"The discussion focused on specific parameters of security guarantees, deterrence of Russian aggression, and the logic of the next steps in the peace process," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment