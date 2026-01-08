403
Trump Defends ICE Officer Amid Shooting Incident
(MENAFN) An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer who shot and killed a woman during a confrontation in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday acted in self-defense, according to US President Donald Trump.
Footage of the episode shows an immigration officer attempting to open the door of an SUV driven by Renee Good. The agent discharged several rounds when she tried to flee the scene.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claimed that Good attempted to strike ICE personnel with her vehicle. However, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey rejected that account, labeling it “bullsh**t.”
On his Truth Social platform, Trump expressed support for ICE agents. “I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch,” he wrote.
He further stated, “The woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense.”
The president attributed the incident to members of the “radical left” targeting immigration officers. “We need to stand by and protect our Law Enforcement Officers from this Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate!” he declared.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara explained to journalists that Good’s SUV was obstructing a roadway when federal agents approached. “The vehicle began to drive off. At least two shots were fired,” he noted.
Good’s mother, Donna Ganger, refuted claims that her daughter was part of anti-ICE demonstrations. “She was probably terrified,” Ganger told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” she added.
