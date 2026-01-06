Creators Dubai Desert Classic 2026: Golf Meets Social Media In A Unique Tournament

The Creators Dubai Desert Classic (CDDC) returns for its second edition from January 17–18, offering a fresh and modern take on how golf is experienced, shared, and enjoyed by a global audience.

Designed to run alongside the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the creator-led event brings together 16 of the world's leading sports and lifestyle content creators to compete in their own tournament format, while offering fans behind-the-scenes access to world-class golf through the lens of social media.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, the Creators Dubai Desert Classic is not about replacing elite competition, but about telling golf's story in a different way. By allowing creators to compete, film, and share authentic moments from inside one of the sport's most prestigious events, the initiative connects golf with younger, digital-first audiences and the wider community.

Bigger platform for storytelling

Expanding from a single-day event to a two-day weekend competition, the 2026 edition is designed to deliver deeper, higher-quality storytelling that showcases both elite golf and Dubai as a global destination.

The two-round strokeplay competition will be staged at Emirates Golf Club, beginning with a dramatic night round on the Faldo Course on Friday, 17 January, played under floodlights against the stunning Dubai Marina skyline. The final round takes place on Saturday, 18 January, on the iconic Majlis Course-the same layout that will host the world's best players competing for the famous Dallah Trophy just days later.

Social media meets world-class golf

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, which generated 13.3 million views from a single hero video and contributed to an estimated 192 million impressions through the wider Hero Dubai Desert Classic influencer programme, the CDDC has established itself as the first, only, and largest creator-led golf event of its kind in the Middle East.

By harnessing the reach of social media platforms, the Creators Dubai Desert Classic effectively turns the Hero Dubai Desert Classic into a digital content engine, blending sport, culture, and lifestyle while extending its reach far beyond traditional golf audiences.

The international 2026 lineup includes creators from the USA, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Europe, featuring Mac Boucher, Sara Winter, Jay Bark, ForeBrothers, Georgia Ball, Ellie Skoog, Temps, Max & Harry, Owen“Hoyzie”, Caitlinn Mazza, Mei Brennan, Zaire Olde, and Tyler Hamilton.

Mac Boucher, a Canadian golf content creator best known for his creative and entertaining online golf content, said: "Being part of the inaugural Creators Dubai Desert Classic was genuinely special, and it's exciting to see how intentionally the event is evolving.

"Bringing creators into a world-class tournament environment in a meaningful way is an important part of where golf is heading, and Dubai is clearly leading that shift. Coming back again this year was an easy decision."

Georgia Ball, a UK-based PGA professional golf coach, social media influencer and content creator added: "The inaugural Creators Dubai Desert Classic showed what's possible when you bring creators together in the right environment with the right access.

"A week-long event takes that to another level – more time for authentic moments, better storytelling, and the chance to really showcase why Dubai is the perfect destination for golf and so much more."

A new way to grow the game

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said the initiative reflects a wider shift in how golf is consumed globally.

"The Creators Dubai Desert Classic was created to address a clear shift in how golf is consumed globally," said Corkill. "While traditional broadcast remains vital, the fastest audience growth is happening through digital storytellers who shape culture, lifestyle, and sport in real time.

"By giving creators greater access, time, and authentic moments, we're connecting with younger and non-traditional golf audiences worldwide, while showcasing Dubai as the ultimate destination for world-class sport and lifestyle."

The 37th Hero Dubai Desert Classic takes place from 22–25 January 2026 at Emirates Golf Club, with a world-class field led by defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, alongside Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Joaquín Niemann, and Pádraig Harrington.

Off the course, fans can enjoy Tournament Town, featuring live music, entertainment, a new Eat Street food village, and children's activities, reinforcing the event's position as one of Dubai's most inclusive sporting festivals.

The Creators Dubai Desert Classic highlight video will be released on 20 January across official Hero Dubai Desert Classic social channels.