U.S. Funeral Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Several Injured
(MENAFN) A deadly shooting erupted outside a Salt Lake City church during a funeral service late Wednesday night, leaving two people dead and eight others wounded, authorities confirmed.
Three victims remain in critical condition following the violent incident at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 660 North Redwood Road, media reported citing police sources.
Law enforcement has made no arrests as investigators work to identify suspects in the attack. The shooting occurred as mourners gathered for funeral services at the Latter-day Saints facility.
Several wounded individuals were transported to medical facilities in private vehicles before emergency responders reached the scene, complicating the initial response, authorities stated.
Investigators are conducting an extensive search spanning from Redwood Road to the Jordan River, though police acknowledge they lack a confirmed description of any suspect vehicle at this time.
Redwood Road near the church compound remains shut down as forensic teams process the crime scene. Officials have issued public advisories urging residents to steer clear of the affected zone.
FBI Salt Lake City issued a statement on X, the U.S. social media platform, confirming the bureau is "aware of the incident in Salt Lake City and offering assistance to our law enforcement partners."
The investigation continues as authorities appeal for witnesses and video evidence from the area.
