403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Graham Says Trump Approved Russia Sanctions Bill
(MENAFN) US Senator Lindsey Graham announced Wednesday that President Donald Trump has “greenlit” a bipartisan sanctions measure directed at Russia.
“After a very productive meeting today with President Trump on a variety of issues, he greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that I have been working on for months with Senator Blumenthal and many others,” Graham wrote on the US social media platform X.
The legislation would enable Trump to “punish those countries who buy cheap Russian oil,” Graham explained, noting it is “well-timed,” as “Ukraine is making concessions for peace.”
He added, “This bill would give President Trump tremendous leverage against countries like China, India and Brazil to incentivize them to stop buying the cheap Russian oil that provides the financing” for Moscow during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
“I look forward to a strong bipartisan vote, hopefully as early as next week,” Graham concluded.
“After a very productive meeting today with President Trump on a variety of issues, he greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that I have been working on for months with Senator Blumenthal and many others,” Graham wrote on the US social media platform X.
The legislation would enable Trump to “punish those countries who buy cheap Russian oil,” Graham explained, noting it is “well-timed,” as “Ukraine is making concessions for peace.”
He added, “This bill would give President Trump tremendous leverage against countries like China, India and Brazil to incentivize them to stop buying the cheap Russian oil that provides the financing” for Moscow during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
“I look forward to a strong bipartisan vote, hopefully as early as next week,” Graham concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment