403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ICE Agent Fatally Shoots Woman in Minneapolis
(MENAFN) A US woman, identified as Renee Nicole Good, was killed on Wednesday during an enforcement operation when an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent opened fire.
The Department of Homeland Security stated that Good, 37, attempted to ram officers with her vehicle, prompting the agent to shoot in what officials described as an act of "self-defense."
Local authorities, however, challenged that version of events. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he had reviewed video footage of the incident and rejected claims that the shooting was justified, calling it a reckless use of force. He demanded that federal immigration agents leave the city.
In a joint statement, the Minneapolis City Council declared that Good was a resident whose “life was taken today at the hands of the federal government.”
The council added, “Anyone who kills someone in our city deserves to be arrested, investigated, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” while urging ICE to “immediately leave our city so we can get rid of their chaos and violence that ended the life of one of our neighbors today.”
Footage circulating on social media showed an ICE agent positioned in front of Good’s SUV as it moved forward, before firing multiple shots.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the agent’s actions, saying, "An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot to protect himself and the people around him," and described the incident as "an act of domestic terrorism."
The Department of Homeland Security stated that Good, 37, attempted to ram officers with her vehicle, prompting the agent to shoot in what officials described as an act of "self-defense."
Local authorities, however, challenged that version of events. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he had reviewed video footage of the incident and rejected claims that the shooting was justified, calling it a reckless use of force. He demanded that federal immigration agents leave the city.
In a joint statement, the Minneapolis City Council declared that Good was a resident whose “life was taken today at the hands of the federal government.”
The council added, “Anyone who kills someone in our city deserves to be arrested, investigated, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” while urging ICE to “immediately leave our city so we can get rid of their chaos and violence that ended the life of one of our neighbors today.”
Footage circulating on social media showed an ICE agent positioned in front of Good’s SUV as it moved forward, before firing multiple shots.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the agent’s actions, saying, "An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot to protect himself and the people around him," and described the incident as "an act of domestic terrorism."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment