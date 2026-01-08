ADB Issues 10-Year U.S. Dollar Benchmark Bond

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has priced a $3.5 billion 10-year U.S. dollar global benchmark bond, with proceeds to be used as part of the lender's ordinary capital resources, Trend reports citing the bank.

The bond carries a coupon of 4.250% per annum, payable semi-annually, and matures on Jan. 14, 2036. It was priced at 99.831% to yield 9.2 basis points over U.S. Treasury notes due November 2035.

The transaction was lead-managed by Crédit Agricole CIB, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities.

The issue saw broad geographic distribution, with 16% allocated to Asia, 58% to Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 26% to the Americas. By investor type, 41% of the bonds were placed with central banks and official institutions, 23% with banks, and 36% with fund managers and other investors.

ADB said the proceeds would support its lending operations across Asia and the Pacific, including financing for infrastructure, climate-related projects and social development initiatives.

The Manila-headquartered lender is rated AAA by major credit rating agencies and is one of the world's largest supranational borrowers. It plans to raise about $40 billion to $45 billion from the capital markets in 2026.

Founded in 1966, ADB supports inclusive and sustainable economic growth across Asia and the Pacific and is owned by 69 member countries, including 50 from the region.