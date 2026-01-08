Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish Ambassador Holds Meeting with US Senator

2026-01-08 01:39:15
(MENAFN) Türkiye's ambassador to Washington, Sedat Onal, conducted discussions with Sen. Elissa Slotkin on Wednesday in what officials described as constructive diplomatic talks.

The face-to-face meeting in the nation's capital addressed shared priorities, strengthening Türkiye-US relations, and evolving regional and global challenges, according to a statement from the Turkish Embassy posted on X, the American social media platform.

Both Onal and Slotkin underscored the critical need for sustained communication and strategic coordination between Ankara and Washington, the embassy confirmed.

Diplomatic sources provided no additional information regarding the substance of the private discussions, which took place behind closed doors.

The meeting comes as both nations navigate complex geopolitical dynamics across multiple flashpoint regions, though specific agenda items remain undisclosed.

