403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Ambassador Holds Meeting with US Senator
(MENAFN) Türkiye's ambassador to Washington, Sedat Onal, conducted discussions with Sen. Elissa Slotkin on Wednesday in what officials described as constructive diplomatic talks.
The face-to-face meeting in the nation's capital addressed shared priorities, strengthening Türkiye-US relations, and evolving regional and global challenges, according to a statement from the Turkish Embassy posted on X, the American social media platform.
Both Onal and Slotkin underscored the critical need for sustained communication and strategic coordination between Ankara and Washington, the embassy confirmed.
Diplomatic sources provided no additional information regarding the substance of the private discussions, which took place behind closed doors.
The meeting comes as both nations navigate complex geopolitical dynamics across multiple flashpoint regions, though specific agenda items remain undisclosed.
The face-to-face meeting in the nation's capital addressed shared priorities, strengthening Türkiye-US relations, and evolving regional and global challenges, according to a statement from the Turkish Embassy posted on X, the American social media platform.
Both Onal and Slotkin underscored the critical need for sustained communication and strategic coordination between Ankara and Washington, the embassy confirmed.
Diplomatic sources provided no additional information regarding the substance of the private discussions, which took place behind closed doors.
The meeting comes as both nations navigate complex geopolitical dynamics across multiple flashpoint regions, though specific agenda items remain undisclosed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment