Guterres reiterates his stance on US military action in Venezuela
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met Wednesday with Venezuela’s UN envoy Samuel Moncada, reiterating his concerns over recent US military actions in Venezuela.
According to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, Guterres “expressed the availability of his good offices to support a possible inclusive national dialogue in Venezuela.” He emphasized the need for respect for international law, recalling earlier statements that violations of the UN Charter undermine global peace and security.
The meeting came after the US military operation on January 3, which involved airstrikes on Venezuelan air defense systems and a raid in Caracas that led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Both were later transported to New York, where they pleaded not guilty to drug and weapons charges.
Dujarric also addressed the latest US seizure of a Venezuela-linked cargo vessel, stressing that “all law enforcement actions on the oceans and seas are to be taken in accordance with applicable international law” and urging restraint to avoid further escalation.
Venezuela has denounced the seizures as “international piracy,” while Washington has defended them as part of efforts to enforce its blockade against what it calls the “dark fleet.”
