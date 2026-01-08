403
UN voices alarm over latest Aleppo shelling by SDF
(MENAFN) The United Nations voiced concern Wednesday over renewed shelling in Aleppo, calling on all sides to honor the March 2025 agreement aimed at stabilizing Syria.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, "Turning to Syria, and particularly the developments in the northeast. I can tell you that the Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) is alarmed by reports of civilian deaths and injuries following hostilities in Aleppo, Syria." He stressed the importance of safeguarding civilians and infrastructure, urging all actors to “immediately de-escalate, exercise maximum restraint, and take all measures to prevent further harm to civilians.”
Dujarric added, "We continue to encourage all parties to demonstrate flexibility and goodwill, on both the military and political tracks, and promptly resume negotiations in order to fully implement the 10 March agreement."
His remarks followed two consecutive days of shelling by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which operate under the PKK/YPG banner. At least five people were killed and 27 injured since Tuesday, with further strikes reported Wednesday.
The Syrian army responded by declaring SDF positions in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods “legitimate targets,” citing what it described as massacres and escalating attacks.
The March 10, 2025 agreement, announced by the Syrian presidency, outlined the integration of the SDF into state institutions, reaffirming Syria’s territorial unity and rejecting division.
However, Syrian officials say the group has failed to take steps toward fulfilling the deal.
