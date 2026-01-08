403
Israel Advances E1 Settlement Tender
(MENAFN) Israeli officials have announced a bid to construct 3,401 additional settler residences in the E1 zone, situated east of Jerusalem within the occupied West Bank, according to a statement released by a Palestinian governmental institution on Wednesday.
The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission cautioned that this initiative could isolate East Jerusalem from its Palestinian surroundings and obstruct the establishment of a unified Palestinian state.
The E1 corridor, considered a strategic passage in East Jerusalem, is intended by Israel to connect the occupied city with nearby settlements such as Maale Adumim. This would be achieved through land appropriation and fresh development, a scheme Palestinians argue would hinder natural Palestinian urban expansion.
Muayyad Shaaban, head of the Commission, explained that the tender issued by Israel’s Land Authority represents the practical commencement of a project that had been suspended for nearly thirty years due to global pressure. He added that authorization procedures for the plan were finalized in August 2025.
Shaaban further noted that the initiative seeks to completely detach Jerusalem from its Palestinian hinterland, divide the West Bank, and obstruct Palestinian urban growth east of the city, thereby reshaping its geographic and demographic character.
He highlighted that Israel issued tenders in 2025 for 10,098 settlement units across the occupied West Bank, with more than 7,000 designated for the Maale Adumim settlement.
Israel’s left-wing settlement monitoring group Peace Now denounced the E1 tender as “political recklessness,” claiming it jeopardizes any prospect of a political resolution and a brighter future for both Israelis and Palestinians.
