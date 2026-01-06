After False Claims Online, Authorities Deny Visa Fee Exemption In Kuwait

After social media went abuzz with confusion regarding visa fees, authorities in Kuwait stepped in to clarify the facts. Kuwait's Ministry of Interior has confirmed that claims of exemptions from residency fees under the new residency law are false and have no basis in any official decision.

The Ministry of Interior posted on X to say that the claims in the viral audio clip are false and not based on any official decision. Residency procedures have not changed, and all residency fees are still being collected as usual under current laws.

The ministry also explained that the exemption only applies to health insurance fees. This is part of the Ministry of Health's new health insurance rules for expatriates.

Under this decision, the health insurance fee is exempted for the first three domestic workers sponsored by Kuwaiti families. That means families employing up to three domestic workers do not pay the standard health insurance charges for those workers.

The exemption does not apply to other categories of residents or to any other residency-related fees, including visa charges or iqama/permit fees.

The ministry asked everyone to check information for accuracy before sharing it and to use only its official channels for updates.