Mexican President Urges US To Give Maduro 'Fair Trial'

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday called on the United States to ensure deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro receives a "fair trial."

Maduro pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and other charges at a New York court on Monday, two days after his capture by US forces in Caracas.

"Now that President Maduro is in detention, what we request is a fair trial," Sheinbaum told reporters in Mexico City.