Should You Buy Into Price Target Increases?

Bullish Walmart Fundamental Analysis Snapshot The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 39.71 makes WMT an expensive stock. By comparison, the P/E ratio for the S&P 500 overall is 29.32. ​The average analyst price target for WMT is $121.38. This suggests limited upside potential with rising downside risks.​Walmart Technical Analysis Today's WMT Signal The WMT D1 chart shows price action breaking down from a prior resistance zone near $115.00–$116.50, failing to establish new highs despite multiple retest attempts, a bearish continuation pattern that signals weakening buying conviction. WMT trades below its 50-day moving average while the 20-day average remains compressed sideways, with price action oscillating between the $112.00 support and $115.50 resistance, indicating an indecisive period of distribution and accumulation ahead of the January earnings season is probably taking place. ​The Bull Bear Power Indicator on the WMT daily chart has rolled over from positive to neutral, with the indicator failing to confirm the stock's recent price strength, a classic bearish divergence which can precede a sharper downside move. Average trading volumes on recent rally attempts are below the 20-day average, suggesting weak institutional demand, while any breakouts are met with selling on the first spike, a pattern consistent with profit-taking and tactical lightening of long positions. WMT has begun to underperform the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 on a relative strength basis, a deteriorating technical signal that undermines the bullish narrative embedded in analyst price-target increases and suggests the stock may be vulnerable to a sharper pullback WMT Short Stock Levels and R/R WMT Entry Level: Between $112.25 and $115.51 WMT Take Profit: Between $91.89 and $93.43 WMT Stop Loss: Between $121.38 and $123.81 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.23