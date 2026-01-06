Azerbaijan's Budget Allocation To Nakhchivan Sees Key Shift For 2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A subsidy of 211.6 million manat ($124.4 million) is planned from the state budget in the next fiscal year to balance the revenues and expenditures of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts.

This amount is 74.1 million manat ($43.5 million), or 25.9%, lower than the subsidy approved for the current year, but 26.4 million manat ($15.5 million), or 14.3%, higher than the subsidy executed in 2024.

The Chamber of Accounts noted that during the first nine months of 2025, no significant discrepancies were observed between the projected and actual monthly budget balance indicators of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

“Analyses show that more than approximately 35% of the subsidy amount projected for the current year will not generate demand during the year,” the report emphasized.

It was also stated that, excluding the state subsidy allocated to balance revenues and expenditures, 99.1% of total budget revenues and 59.8% of total expenditures of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic budget were executed during the first nine months of the year. Compared to the nine-month projections, revenues excluding the subsidy were 34.3% higher, while expenditures were 17.9% lower.