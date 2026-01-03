Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Military-Political Block Of Consultations With European Partners Begins Umerov

2026-01-03 03:06:38
According to Ukrinform, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov stated this on Facebook.

The event is being held with the participation of Presidential Office Head Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleh Ivaniushchenko, and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Read also: Zelensky names three key areas of Ukraine's work with international partners

According to Umerov, the parties will discuss the security situation, threat assessments, and political conditions necessary for further decisions, and will synchronize approaches among the military, intelligence, and political components.

"This is closed, substantive work that directly affects our position at the next stages," he emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, national security advisers who gathered in Kyiv today will brief leaders ahead of the Coalition of the Willing meeting on January 6 on the content of documents prepared within the framework of a peace agreement.

