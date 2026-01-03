Technical Textile Exports Slip 1.2% In Aproct On Higher US Tariffs

MENAFN - KNN India)Export of technical textile goods declined 1.2 percent during April–October 2025 compared with the same period last year, largely due to higher tariffs imposed by the United States, according to industry data.

Exports Dip Despite Rupee-Term Growth

Data from the Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council shows that India's technical textile exports stood at USD 1.95 billion during April–October 2025, marginally lower than USD 1.97 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024–25. However, exports grew 2.3 per cent in rupee terms during the same period.

While exports registered month-on-month growth between April and September, shipments fell sharply in October 2025 to USD 249.7 million, compared with USD 305.5 million in October 2024, reported TH.

Product Mix and Key Export Segments

Geo-textiles, medical textiles and packaging materials led exports, with Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) bags, slings, ropes, gauze and wipes accounting for nearly 60 percent of technical textile exports in the seven-month period, while technical fabrics contributed 27.7 percent.

The U.S. remained the largest market for Indian technical textiles with a 25.9 percent share, followed by Germany (6 percent) and the UK (5 percent), though exports to the U.S. fell 15 percent in April–October 2025.

Industry officials said tariffs hurt shipments, while weak demand in markets like Vietnam and Bangladesh limited export diversion.

Limited Scope for Market Diversification

“Goods produced for customers in one country cannot be easily diverted to another market,” an official from the Council said, adding that unresolved tariff issues could further impact exports.

While exports to Canada, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Oman, Japan and Russia are showing an upward trend, officials cautioned that building a substantial presence in these emerging markets will take time.

(KNN Bureau)