Dubai Property Developers Announce Record Dh36 Billion Sales In 2025

Dubai property developers on Tuesday revealed strong sales figures for 2025, with Damac Properties maintaining its top position as the largest private developer in the UAE.

Damac Properties announced a record Dh36 billion in sales last year, including its Damac Islands 2 being sold for Dh11 billion in just five hours in November last year. The private developer has delivered a staggering 50,000 units so far, and over 54,000 more are under construction.

"Damac has long held the number one position as the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, a leadership it has maintained for many years and will continue to build on," said Amira Sajwani, managing director of Damac Properties.

"2026 marks a new era for Damac. Our focus is clear: delivering dream homes for families with the highest quality standards in the market. This next chapter will also be defined by landmark new projects and global partnerships," she added.

Another private developer, Samana, announced Dh7.1 billion sales in 2025, marking it the most successful year in the company's history and surpassing its previous record of Dh5.4 billion sales.

The company said this growth trajectory has propelled it to become the 5th highest-selling off-plan developer in Dubai for 2025, according to data from Property Monitor and the annual Bayut report.

The company launched 16 new projects across last year across Dubai.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, said the Dubai real estate market recorded a total transaction value of Dh917 billion in 2025, marking a 20 per cent increase in value, alongside a massive 29 per cent increase in total real estate investments reaching Dh680 billion.

According to Property Monitor data, 2025 marked an unprecedented expansion in development activity, with 648 project launches bringing to market over 167K units valued at approximately Dh463 billion - equivalent to a new launch every 13.5 hours.

A total of 258 developers launched projects during the year, representing a 40 per cent year-on-year increase from 2024 and highlighting the continued broadening of supply-side participation.