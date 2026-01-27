403
EU Classifies WhatsApp Channels as Very Large Online Platform
(MENAFN) The European Commission has formally classified WhatsApp Channels as a “very large online platform” under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), the bloc announced Monday.
Speaking after the EU affairs ministerial meeting in Brussels, Henna Virkkunen, executive vice-president for tech sovereignty, security, and democracy, explained that the designation applies to WhatsApp Channels—the feature that allows users to broadcast messages, updates, and announcements to large audiences.
A platform is considered “very large” if it reaches at least 45 million users in the EU. WhatsApp Channels surpassed this mark in the second half of 2024, reaching over 46 million monthly users. “It’s therefore already subject to general DSA obligations that online platforms in the EU must respect,” Virkkunen said.
As a result, WhatsApp Channels must adhere to DSA requirements, including performing risk assessments, moderating content, and submitting regular reports. Companies that fail to comply could face fines of up to 6% of their global revenue.
Virkkunen clarified that WhatsApp’s private messaging service remains outside the scope of the DSA.
Separately, the EU Commission announced an investigation under the DSA into Grok, the AI platform of US social media company X, over its potential to produce fake nude images. In December, the Commission also imposed a €120 million ($142 million) fine on X for failing to meet DSA transparency obligations, marking the first enforcement action under the legislation.
