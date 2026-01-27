403
Iraq Approves Committee to Manage Return, Prosecution of ISIS Prisoners
(MENAFN) Iraq has moved to establish a dedicated security body to supervise the transfer of detained ISIS members from holding facilities in Syria to prisons inside Iraq and to manage their cases until legal proceedings are completed, according to official statements.
The decision was taken during a meeting of the National Security Ministerial Council, chaired by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, where officials reviewed the logistics and security implications of relocating the detainees, as stated by reports.
According to the statement, the council “approved on Monday the development of an integrated roadmap and the formation of a unified security committee that will fully oversee the process of transferring ISIS terrorist elements from Syrian prisons and dealing with them until they are brought to justice.”
The council reaffirmed that the earlier decision to move the detainees was “a purely security decision aimed at protecting Iraq.” It also highlighted the importance of maintaining coordination with the international coalition combating ISIS and urged the global community to fulfill its responsibilities related to the detainees, according to reports.
A day earlier, al-Sudani indicated during talks with a senior UN official responsible for operational support that the relocation of ISIS prisoners from Syria to Iraq is “temporary.” He also renewed calls for countries concerned to repatriate their citizens who are affiliated with the extremist group, as stated by officials.
Meanwhile, US military officials recently announced the launch of an operation to transfer ISIS detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq, with the stated aim of ensuring that the group’s members remain held in secure detention facilities.
