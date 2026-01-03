403
GOP lawmakers criticize Trump’s threat of military action against Iran
(MENAFN) Two Republican members of the US Congress on Friday publicly objected to President Donald Trump’s statements suggesting possible military action against Iran, warning that such steps would violate constitutional boundaries and draw the country into another foreign conflict, according to statements and remarks.
Representative Thomas Massie argued that any use of military force against Iran would require clear approval from Congress and should not be undertaken unilaterally by the president.
"We have problems at home and shouldn’t be wasting military resources on another country’s internal affairs," Massie said on US social media company X.
His comments followed Trump’s remarks earlier on Friday, in which the president suggested that the United States could intervene on behalf of Iranian demonstrators who have been protesting economic hardship and the sharp decline of the national currency.
“If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” Trump said.
Massie rejected the notion that potential military action would be aimed at defending civil liberties in Iran. Instead, he described the issue as rooted in broader economic and strategic interests, pointing to “the dollar, oil, and Israel” as underlying factors driving tensions.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also voiced opposition, framing Trump’s comments as inconsistent with the priorities expressed by voters in the most recent election. She warned against further foreign entanglements and criticized what she described as growing pressure to escalate overseas conflicts.
"An Israeli cybersecurity billionaire demanding to take away Americans guaranteed First Amendment Free Speech and President Trump threatening war and sending in troops to Iran is everything we voted against in ‘24," she said on X.
Greene argued that Trump supporters had backed a platform focused on reducing foreign spending and safeguarding constitutional rights at home. She added that frustration is growing among voters over continued funding for overseas aid and military operations, with some supporters, according to reports, even discussing the possibility of a “tax revolt” in response to what they view as misuse of public funds.
Meanwhile, Iranian officials reacted sharply to Trump’s intervention remarks as protests continued across the country. The demonstrations, which began last week at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar—a center for small and local businesses—have since expanded to multiple regions, fueled by worsening economic conditions, according to reports.
While many of the protests have remained peaceful, some areas have seen violence and reported fatalities. Iranian authorities have accused “external forces” of encouraging demonstrators to engage in violent acts, as stated by officials.
