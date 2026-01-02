Awqaf Ministry Concludes Spring Quran Memorisation And Revision Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance, has concluded the Spring Quran Memorisation and Revision Programme for 2025, which was hosted across several major mosques in the country and witnessed wide participation by students.

The programme attracted 250 students from both citizens and residents, reflecting a strong turnout and high engagement. The initiative aimed to make constructive use of the spring holiday by encouraging students to revise and memorise the Holy Quran, while strengthening their mastery of what they had already memorised.

The spring course ran from December 21 to January 1, 2026, and was held at three main locations: Al-Emadi Mosque in Al-Thumama, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Thani Mosque in Al-Furousiya, and Rawda bint Jassim Al Thani Mosque in Labib.

The programme was marked by a spiritual and faith-enriching atmosphere and featured a variety of activities designed to accommodate students' different levels of memorisation and comprehension.

Commenting on the programme, Fahad Al-Mohammed, Head of the Quran and Quranic Sciences Section at the Department of Da'wah, said the ministry seeks through such courses to invest school holidays and students' free time in revising and consolidating their Quran memorisation. He noted that organising these programmes in various mosques across different areas ensures accessibility for all those wishing to strengthen their connection with the Holy Quran.

Al-Mohammed highlighted that the participation of 250 students represents a very high turnout, reflecting students' eagerness to make productive use of their time in Quran memorisation and revision. He affirmed the ministry's commitment to utilising all school breaks to open Quran memorisation centres and mosques for those wishing to enhance their memorisation skills.

He further explained that a precise technical plan was adopted to distribute students according to their abilities and memorisation levels.

Participants were divided into several categories, including complete memorisers who revised 15 juz' at a rate of 30 pages per day, students of 20 juz' who revised 10 juz' at 20 pages daily, students of 15 and 10 juz' who revised between 5 and 8 juz' per day, and students of 5 juz' who revised their entire memorisation over the course duration.

Al-Mohammed concluded by noting that the spring programme was not limited to recitation and revision alone, but also included a comprehensive educational and scholarly curriculum.

This featured lessons in tajweed, memorisation and explanation of Tuhfat Al-Atfal for the first level, the first part of Al-Muqaddimah Al-Jazariyyah for the second level, as well as faith-based sessions titled,“Milestones from the Lives of the Ten Promised Paradise,” enriching students' religious knowledge and personal development.