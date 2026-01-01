403
African Union Echoes Commitment To Sudan's Peaceful Solution
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- The African Union (AU) reiterated Sunday its commitment to working closely with all Sudanese stakeholders and regional and international partners to support efforts toward a ceasefire, humanitarian access, and a comprehensive political solution.
"The AU remains committed to an African-led, Sudanese-owned process that responds to the aspirations of the Sudanese people for peace, dignity, and a stable future," said Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mahmoud Youssouf in a message to Sudan marking the 79th anniversary of its independence.
He underlined that the AU would keep coordinating with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the United Nations, and the League of Arab States, to support Sudan's peace efforts.
He added that this occasion serves not only as a reflection on the past, but as a renewed commitment to ending the war and reclaiming the promise of a peaceful and united Sudan. (end)
