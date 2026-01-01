UAE President, Emir Of Qatar Discuss Regional Developments In Phone Call
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call on Thursday, January 1, with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, during which they discussed fraternal relations and ways to strengthen cooperation for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.
The two leaders also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and issues of mutual interest.Recommended For You
