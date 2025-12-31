Start-Ups In Switzerland Reach New Record In 2025

The most common business segments for new companies are consulting, handicraft and real estate, followed by services and architecture and engineering, the IFJ Institute for Young Enterprises reported in a press release on Wednesday.

At the same time, bankruptcies also rose sharply, jumping by almost a third to 14,958. However, this is partly due to a change in regulations on January 1, 2025. Since then, public authorities and companies governed by public law have also had to declare bankruptcy.

According to Claude Federer, Director of the creditors' association Creditreform, this new regulation has led to a significant increase in the number of companies undergoing formal bankruptcy proceedings.

By regional comparison, Central Switzerland (+13.3%) has been very dynamic, far ahead of the other regions.

Twenty of the 26 cantons were able to report an increase in business start-ups. Four of them – Zug, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Obwalden and Schaffhausen – even recorded growth of more than 15%.

With increases of 8.6% and 4.8% respectively, Geneva and Valais are among the most dynamic cantons in French-speaking Switzerland, followed by Fribourg and Jura. Ticino is one of the only cantons to experience a decline in business start-ups (-2.5%) in 2025.

According to the IFJ, the current dynamics of business start-ups and bankruptcies illustrate the adaptability of the Swiss economy.

