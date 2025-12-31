403
Finland Detains Vessel Over Suspected Cable Sabotage
(MENAFN) Finnish officials have taken custody of a ship believed to have damaged a submarine communications cable operated by Elisa, a telecom and digital services provider, linking Helsinki and Tallinn, police announced Wednesday.
Authorities stated that the disruption to the cable was discovered earlier in the day, after which the Finnish Border Guard identified a vessel suspected of involvement in the incident.
The ship was later seized during a coordinated operation, according to a news agency.
The vessel was intercepted by the Border Guard’s patrol ship Turva, with assistance from a helicopter, within Finland’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).
Elisa reported that the actual site of the cable damage lies inside Estonia’s EEZ. Police confirmed they are investigating the matter under suspicions of aggravated damage, attempted aggravated damage, and serious interference with telecommunications.
Officials have also consulted with the Office of the Prosecutor General, which granted the necessary approvals for the inquiry.
The episode occurred in the Gulf of Finland, a strategically significant maritime corridor that hosts numerous vital energy and data connections linking Nordic and Baltic nations.
This incident comes as Nordic countries have remained vigilant in recent years following repeated disruptions to communications infrastructure, heightening concerns about the durability of energy and connectivity networks.
