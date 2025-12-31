403
Israeli forces conduct raids in West Bank, shell Gaza amid ceasefire
(MENAFN) Israeli forces intensified operations against Palestinians on Wednesday, injuring four people and detaining 28 others during a military raid in the West Bank, while continuing shelling and airstrikes in Gaza despite a ceasefire, according to medics and witnesses.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that four individuals were hurt after being beaten by Israeli soldiers in the town of Jaba, south of Jenin in northern West Bank. During the raid, troops detained 28 residents and conducted house-to-house searches, including questioning inside some homes.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces shelled multiple locations in the Gaza Strip in breach of the ceasefire that has been in effect since October 10. Artillery fire struck areas near the al-Fakhoura School, which shelters displaced Palestinians west of Jabalia refugee camp, in zones from which Israeli troops had previously withdrawn. Airstrikes and heavy gunfire also targeted areas east of Jabalia, the al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, central Gaza, and areas near al-Maghazi refugee camp.
In southern Gaza, Rafah came under air and helicopter gunfire in zones still under Israeli control.
Casualty figures from these attacks were not immediately available.
Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that at least 414 people have been killed and over 1,145 injured since the ceasefire. Since October 2023, Israeli operations have resulted in more than 71,000 deaths and over 171,000 injuries, leaving the enclave devastated. The United Nations has estimated reconstruction costs at approximately $70 billion.
