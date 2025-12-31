Qatar Society Of Engineers Launches Programme To Promote Voluntary Work

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Society of Engineers (QSE) yesterday launched the 'Engineers Without Borders' programme, the first of its kind in Qatar, and inaugurated its official website.

Chairperson of the Board of Directors of QSE, Eng. Amna Mohammed Al Naama, said the programme is one of QSE's flagship initiatives, aiming to deepen the culture of institutional voluntary work and leverage national engineering expertise in supporting humanitarian and development ventures at home and abroad.

Eng. Khalid AbdulRahim Al Sayed, QSE Board Member and Director of the Engineers Without Borders programme, presented a thorough explanation about the programme.

Director of the Department of Associations and Private Institutions at the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), Abdulla Mohammed Al Hajri, said the QSE's approach is exactly what the Ministry aspires for associations to pursue, particularly professional ones, to be true contributors to development, combining profession enhancement with contribution to meeting societal needs.

Director of the Endowment Funds Affairs Department at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Rashed Touaim Al Marri, affirmed that partnering with this programme embodies a shared vision in the quest for empowering engineering competencies, strengthening voluntary and humanitarian work, and keeping up with digital transformation.

Executive Director of International Operations at Qatar Charity (QC), Abdulaziz Jassim Hejji, described the initiative of launching this programme as a pioneering move.

Assistant Secretary General for Volunteering and Local Development at the Qatar Red Crescent Society, Hussein Aman Al Ali, applauded the launch of this programme.