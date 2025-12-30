Mapmyindia Mappls App Adds Metro, Rail, Bus Routes In Major Cities

Mappls App Integrates Public Transport

MapmyIndia Mappls expanded the features of its Mappls App by adding multimodal public transport routes for metro, rail, and bus travel. This update allows users to see public transport information alongside private vehicle navigation on one platform. According to a press release from MapmyIndia Mappls, the app helps commuters find stations, stops, and interchange options to plan their daily travels more effectively.

The new feature is currently available for users in several major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Other cities like Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur also have access to these routes. The company launched the service on iOS and web platforms first, with plans to bring it to Android devices soon. This addition aims to make city travel simpler by showing people how to move between different types of transport easily.

A User-Driven Initiative

Rakesh Verma, Co-Founder, Chairman & Managing Director of MapmyIndia Mappls, said, "The launch of multimodal public transport routes on the Mappls App is a direct outcome of listening to our users. We want the Mappls App to be more inclusive and accessible for every citizen." He noted that the company plans to expand this coverage to more locations to help millions of Indians use public transit comfortably.

Encouraging Sustainable Commuting

This update works with existing app tools like turn-by-turn navigation and real-time traffic alerts. By providing easy access to bus and train schedules, the company hopes more people choose mass transit over private cars. This shift helps reduce traffic jams and lowers pollution in big cities.

An Indigenous Platform for India

The platform remains focused on building tools specifically for the Indian environment and follows government guidelines regarding national borders and sensitive locations. The company stated that its work with the government has grown significantly and now makes up 20 per cent of its total revenue. As the nation focuses more on sustainability, the app encourages citizens to use public transport to keep cities cleaner.

"As a fully indigenous platform built in India for India, Mappls remains committed to supporting sustainable urban mobility by seamlessly integrating public transport into everyday navigation," Verma added. The company intends to keep working with local transport authorities to improve data for all users across the country.

