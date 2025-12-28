Vijayakanth's 2Nd Death Anniversary: Vijay, Stalin Pay Rich Tributes

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Sunday paid tribute to late actor and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Captain Vijayakanth on his second death anniversary, remembering him as a leader who earned a special place in the hearts of the people.

In a post on X, Vijay said, "On this, the second anniversary of his remembrance day, I pay my respects to Captain Vijayakanth, who has carved an indelible place in the hearts of the people. My tributes to the revolutionary artist." மக்கள் மனத்தில் நீங்கா இடம் பிடித்த கேப்டன் விஜயகாந்த் அவர்களின் இரண்டாம் ஆண்டு நினைவு தினத்தில் அவரை வணங்குகிறேன். புரட்சிக் கலைஞருக்கு என் புகழஞ்சலி. - TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) December 28, 2025

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also paid tribute to the DMDK founder, Captain Vijayakanth, on his second death anniversary. Referring to Vijayakanth as his "dear friend", MK Stalin said that he "earned the boundless love" of the Tamil people. "Captain Vijayakanth Remembrance Day With immense compassion for the poor, through his noble heart that helped everyone, he earned the boundless love of the Tamil people--my dear friend, the founder of DMDK, Captain Mr Vijayakanth. I remember his good deeds," Stalin said in a post on X.

Other Leaders Join in Paying Tributes

Earlier, DMDK President Premalatha Vijayakanth paid her respects to her husband in Chennai. Union Minister L. Murugan, former Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping and senior TN BJP leader Pon. Radhakrishnan, was also present on the occasion.

Paying tribute to the late DMDK founder Vijayakanth, Union Minister L Murugan said, "He always worked for the downtrodden. He always thought about others who worked with him... He was a role model to everyone... His legacy will continue."

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin also joined in to pay tribute to Vijayakanth.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Vijayakanth always considered her as his sister, as she paid emotional tribute to him. "He would always call me his sister, Thangachi... In 2014, he intensified the victory of PM Modi. PM Modi Modiji was also very affectionate towards him... We are pleased to pay homage to him," she said.

A Look Back at Captain's Career in Cinema and Politics

Vijayakanth has acted in more than 150 films and is known for action movies. As a Nadigar Sangam president, President Vijayakanth helped cinema artists.

Vijayakanth founded his party in 2005, called 'Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhgam'. In the 2011 State Elections, Vijayakanth's DMDK won 26 seats from 41 contested seats and became the principal opposition.

DMDK contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election in alliance with the NDA. The party secured 14 seats in that election. However, the party fought the 2016 General election in alliance with the left-aligned People's Welfare Front alliance but performed poorly in the election, not winning even a single constituency and losing deposits in the majority of its seats.

Vijayakanth died on December 28, 2023, due to COVID-19 and prolonged illness. (ANI)

