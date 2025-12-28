403
UN Command reaffirms its authority over line separating two Koreas
(MENAFN) The United Nations Command (UNC), led by the United States, has reiterated its authority over the border separating North and South Korea, countering recent internal adjustments by South Korea’s military intended to reduce accidental clashes, according to reports.
The UNC emphasized its ongoing commitment to enforcing the 1953 Armistice Agreement, including oversight of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), and to supporting initiatives that prevent escalation and maintain stability within the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), as stated by reports.
The command highlighted that the MDL was officially established during armistice negotiations and is clearly documented in the agreement signed on July 27, 1953.
"Since 1953, UNC has been the successful administrator of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), a role that has been essential in maintaining stability, especially amid periods of heightened inter-Korean tensions," the UNC said.
This statement followed announcements that South Korea’s military had updated its border procedures to address inconsistencies between existing MDL markers. Last week, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff indicated that troops were instructed to prioritize UNC-installed MDL markers while also referencing South Korean military maps and connecting lines when markers are unclear.
