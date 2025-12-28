403
Settler Assaults in West Bank Leave Palestinian Properties Damaged
(MENAFN) Illegal Israeli settlers assaulted and vandalized Palestinian belongings in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to local informants.
Witnesses informed a news agency that a group of settlers broke into two residences in Hawara town, situated south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, and spray-painted threatening messages on the walls.
In addition, two Palestinian automobiles were set ablaze during the incident.
As reported by an official news agency, a third vehicle was torched by illegal settlers in Al-Jaba town, located in Bethlehem in the southern West Bank.
Another cluster of settlers invaded Turmus Aya town in northeastern Ramallah, damaging private assets and removing doors from houses still under construction, the news agency noted.
The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, an official institution, stated that settlers executed 621 assaults against Palestinians and their possessions in the occupied West Bank during November.
Palestinian official figures revealed that by the end of 2024, the settler population in the West Bank had reached approximately 770,000, spread across more than 180 settlements and 256 outposts.
In a significant ruling last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land unlawful and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
