403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Reiterates Opposition to Taiwan’s Independence
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared that Moscow rejects “any form of independence” for Taiwan.
In comments shared with a news agency early Sunday, Lavrov emphasized that his nation’s stance on the Taiwan matter is “well-known, unchangeable, and has been repeatedly reaffirmed at the highest level.”
He stressed, “Russia recognizes Taiwan as an integral part of China and opposes any form of independence for the island.”
Lavrov further explained, “We proceed from the premise that the Taiwan issue is an internal matter for the PRC (People’s Republic of China). Beijing has every legitimate basis for defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Addressing the possibility of rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which divides mainland China from the island, Lavrov noted that Russia will back China in “protecting national unity and territorial integrity.” He referred to the long-standing friendship treaty signed between Moscow and Beijing in 2001, which was renewed for another five years in 2021.
The minister also criticized Japan’s administration, stating it has “embarked on a course toward accelerated militarization of the country.”
He warned, “The detrimental impact of this approach on regional stability is obvious. Our Japanese neighbors would do well to carefully weigh the situation before making any rash decisions.”
Lavrov’s statements come during heightened friction between Beijing and Tokyo since November 7, when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi remarked that a Chinese strike on Taiwan could legally be considered a “survival-threatening situation,” potentially granting Japan the right to collective self-defense.
In comments shared with a news agency early Sunday, Lavrov emphasized that his nation’s stance on the Taiwan matter is “well-known, unchangeable, and has been repeatedly reaffirmed at the highest level.”
He stressed, “Russia recognizes Taiwan as an integral part of China and opposes any form of independence for the island.”
Lavrov further explained, “We proceed from the premise that the Taiwan issue is an internal matter for the PRC (People’s Republic of China). Beijing has every legitimate basis for defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Addressing the possibility of rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which divides mainland China from the island, Lavrov noted that Russia will back China in “protecting national unity and territorial integrity.” He referred to the long-standing friendship treaty signed between Moscow and Beijing in 2001, which was renewed for another five years in 2021.
The minister also criticized Japan’s administration, stating it has “embarked on a course toward accelerated militarization of the country.”
He warned, “The detrimental impact of this approach on regional stability is obvious. Our Japanese neighbors would do well to carefully weigh the situation before making any rash decisions.”
Lavrov’s statements come during heightened friction between Beijing and Tokyo since November 7, when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi remarked that a Chinese strike on Taiwan could legally be considered a “survival-threatening situation,” potentially granting Japan the right to collective self-defense.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment