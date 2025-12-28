403
US Markets Slip After Christmas Break
(MENAFN) The New York Stock Exchange ended the week in negative territory during its first session following the Christmas holiday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.04%, losing 20.19 points to finish at 48,710.97. The Nasdaq declined 0.09%, shedding 20.21 points to close at 23,593.01, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.03%, dropping 2.11 points to settle at 6,929.94.
Markets in the United States, which had been closed on Thursday for Christmas, traded lower on Friday. Analysts noted that trading activity remained subdued in the aftermath of the holiday period.
On the corporate front, Nvidia advanced 1% after announcing a licensing agreement with chip startup Groq to utilize its inference technology.
