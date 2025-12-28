403
Canada Reveals New Aid to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Canada greeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday with a CAN$2.5 billion ($1.8 billion) economic support package.
During his stop in Halifax, Zelenskyy met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who unveiled the financial assistance before the two leaders held private discussions.
Zelenskyy’s next destination is Washington, where he will engage in peace negotiations with US President Donald Trump, aimed at bringing an end to the ongoing conflict with Russia. Carney remarked that the conditions were favorable for reaching a peace agreement.
"Under President Zelenskyy's leadership, we have the conditions, the possibility of a just and lasting peace," Carney told reporters.
The meeting followed a phone conversation between the two leaders on Friday, during which they reviewed the “latest developments in ongoing peace talks,” according to Carney’s official website.
“Prime Minister Carney commended President Zelenskyy for his continued efforts to secure a just and lasting peace for the people of Ukraine, and the courage of the Ukrainian people as they face another winter of Russian aggression.”
